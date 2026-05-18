Jaguars put WR Alex Bullock on reserve/retired list

The Jaguars opened up a spot on their 90-man roster on Monday.

They announced that they have placed wide receiver Alex Bullock on the reserve/retired list. The team will retain Bullock’s rights, but will be able to sign another player to their offseason roster in the wake of the move.

Bullock signed with the Jags after going undrafted last month. He played at Nebraska for three seasons before transferring to South Dakota State last year. He had 71 catches for 936 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter, Parker Washington, Tim Jones, and Austin Trammell are back at receiver for Jacksonville. They also drafted CJ Williams and Josh Cameron in the sixth round this year.