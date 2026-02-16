Jaguars re-sign RB DeeJay Dallas, DL Matt Dickerson

The Jaguars announced a pair of roster moves on Monday.

They have re-signed running back DeeJay Dallas and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson. No terms of the deals were announced.

Dallas spent most of last season with the Panthers and the Jaguars signed him off of Carolina’s practice squad in December. He had two carries for 21 yards in three games for Jacksonville and he also appeared in three games for the Panthers.

Dickerson played in eight games and made four starts for the Jaguars in 2025. He had 10 tackles in those appearances and has 52 tackles in 48 career games for Jacksonville, Miami, Kansas City, Atlanta, and Tennessee.