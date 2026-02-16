 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars re-sign RB DeeJay Dallas, DL Matt Dickerson

  
Published February 16, 2026 11:46 AM

The Jaguars announced a pair of roster moves on Monday.

They have re-signed running back DeeJay Dallas and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson. No terms of the deals were announced.

Dallas spent most of last season with the Panthers and the Jaguars signed him off of Carolina’s practice squad in December. He had two carries for 21 yards in three games for Jacksonville and he also appeared in three games for the Panthers.

Dickerson played in eight games and made four starts for the Jaguars in 2025. He had 10 tackles in those appearances and has 52 tackles in 48 career games for Jacksonville, Miami, Kansas City, Atlanta, and Tennessee.