Jaguars restructure Foley Fatukasi’s contract to clear $5.9 million of cap space
The Jaguars restructured the contract of defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi to create some cap space.
Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has converted $7.375 million of Fatukasi’s base salary into a signing bonus. It has created $5.9 million in cap space for 2023.
The Jaguars also added three void years to Fatukasi’s deal.
Fatukasi signed a three-year, $40 million contract that included $20 million in guaranteed money a year ago. He was scheduled to count $12.745 million against the cap.
The Jaguars currently have $10.302 million in cap space.
Fatukasi started 13 of the 14 games he played in 2022 and totaled 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.