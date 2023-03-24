Jaguars restructure Foley Fatukasi’s contract to clear $5.9 million of cap space

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars restructure Foley Fatukasi’s contract to clear $5.9 million of cap space

  
Published March 24, 2023 03:01 PM
nbc_pft_ruleproposals_230324
March 24, 2023 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the reason why there’s no prohibition on pushing the ball carrier included in the final rule proposals and shed light on how it’s a major safety concern.

The Jaguars restructured the contract of defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi to create some cap space.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has converted $7.375 million of Fatukasi’s base salary into a signing bonus. It has created $5.9 million in cap space for 2023.

The Jaguars also added three void years to Fatukasi’s deal.

Fatukasi signed a three-year, $40 million contract that included $20 million in guaranteed money a year ago. He was scheduled to count $12.745 million against the cap.

The Jaguars currently have $10.302 million in cap space.

Fatukasi started 13 of the 14 games he played in 2022 and totaled 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.