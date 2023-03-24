Jaguars restructure Foley Fatukasi’s contract to clear $5.9 million of cap space

The Jaguars restructured the contract of defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi to create some cap space.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has converted $7.375 million of Fatukasi’s base salary into a signing bonus. It has created $5.9 million in cap space for 2023.

The Jaguars also added three void years to Fatukasi’s deal.

Fatukasi signed a three-year, $40 million contract that included $20 million in guaranteed money a year ago. He was scheduled to count $12.745 million against the cap.

The Jaguars currently have $10.302 million in cap space.

Fatukasi started 13 of the 14 games he played in 2022 and totaled 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.