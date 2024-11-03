Jaguars return Saquon Barkley’s fumble for TD to cut deficit to 22-16

The Eagles led 22-0 midway through the third quarter. They now lead 22-16 with 5:12 remaining.

The Jaguars scored two touchdowns in 14 seconds, while converting both 2-point conversions.

The team’s first touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Trevor Lawrence, ending a 10-play, 61-yard drive. Lawrence completed a pass to Brian Thomas on the 2-point try.

On the next play from scrimmage, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley fumbled and Travon Walker scooped it up and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. Replay showed Ventrell Miller getting Barkley’s ankle before Barkley went to the ground with the ground causing the fumble.

The league officiating office, though, confirmed the on-field ruling that Barkley had not been touched before fumbling.

Lawrence completed the 2-point pass to Evan Engram.

Jaguars left guard Cooper Hodges was injured on the 2-point conversion, leaving on a cart with a knee injury.