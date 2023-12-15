Jaguars rule out Tyson Campbell, Andre Cisco

The Jaguars are short on healthy defensive backs heading into Sunday night’s game against the Ravens.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (quad) and S Andre Cisco (groin) have been ruled out for this weekend. Cornerbacks Christian Braswell (hamstring) and Tre Herndon (concussion) are listed as questionable to play.

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder) is questionable after being designated to return from free agency earlier this week.

Offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee), offensive lineman Walker Little (hamstring), long snapper Ross Matiscik (knee), and tight end Brenton Strange (foot) are all in the questionable camp as well.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle) and running back Travis Etienne (ribs) have no designations after practicing all week.