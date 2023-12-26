Jaguars sign Matt Barkley off of Giants practice squad

With Trevor Lawrence dealing with an ailing shoulder, the Jaguars have added a quarterback.

Jacksonville has signed Matt Barkley to its 53-man roster off of the Giants practice squad.

Barkley has not appeared in a game since 2020 and not started one since 2018. He was with Buffalo in the preseason and joined the Giants in late October.

C.J. Beatharad is in line to start if Lawrence can’t play. The club also has E.J. Perry at quarterback on the practice squad.

The Jaguars also announced safety Daniel Thomas has been placed on injured reserve.