Trevor Lawrence has sprained AC joint, doubtful to practice Wednesday

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s status for this week’s game against the Panthers remains up in the air on Tuesday.

Head coach Doug Pederson said that Lawrence has been diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder after being injured in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. Pederson said that Lawrence is “doing better today than he did yesterday,” but that he doesn’t expect Lawrence to practice on Wednesday.

“It’s a little bit early,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “He may do a little something tomorrow, but I would doubt that. It’s a little bit too soon, but we’ll see as the day, as the week, goes on.”

It’s the third straight week that Lawrence is dealing with an injury as he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 14 and a concussion in Week 15.

“He has been fortunate enough to bounce back from all of them,” Lawrence said. “We’ll see as he goes this week where he’s at. We’ve been fortunate that he has been able to be available every week so far.”

The Jaguars, Colts and Texans all have 8-7 records, but the Jaguars will win the AFC South if they win both of their remaining games and having Lawrence at his best would be good reason to feel confident about their chances of doing that. The repeated injuries and their concurrent four-game losing streak aren’t doing much to inspire that kind of confidence, so they’ll be hoping for some good news in the coming days in Jacksonville.