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Jaguars sign nine of their 10 draft picks

  
Published May 7, 2026 05:42 PM

The Jaguars signed most of their 2026 draft picks on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed nine of the 10 picks they made in Pittsburgh last month. Second-round tight end Nate Boerkircher is the only unsigned pick.

Jacksonville has signed third-round defensive tackle Albert Regis, third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon, third-round safety Jalen Huskey, fourth-round defensive end Wesley Williams, fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol, sixth-round wide receiver Josh Cameron, sixth-round wide receiver CJ Williams, seventh-round defensive end Zach Durfee, and seventh-round linebacker Parker Hughes.

All of the signings come with the Jaguars set to start their rookie minicamp and all the rookies will get their first taste of NFL life over the next few days.