Jaguars sign S Kahlef Hailassie

The Jaguars released safety Darnell Savage on Tuesday and they filled their open roster spot with another safety on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed Kahlef Hailassie off of the Vikings’ practice squad. Hailassie signed with the Vikings this offseason and returned to their practice squad after the cut to 53 players.

Hailassie spent the last two seasons with the Browns and appeared in 10 games. He made one start and was credited with eight tackles.

Andrew Wingard and Eric Murray are the starting safeties in Jacksonville. Antonio Johnson and sixth-round pick Rayuan Lane round out the safety group for the Jags.