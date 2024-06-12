 Skip navigation
Jaguars sign WR Austin Trammell, cut C Jack Anderson

  
Published June 12, 2024 04:26 PM

The Jaguars signed receiver Austin Trammell on Wednesday, the team announced.

Trammell originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He spent his rookie season with Atlanta and has spent the past two seasons with the Rams.

He has appeared in 24 career games and has recorded 25 punt returns for 183 yards and six kick returns for 101 yards. He has also hauled in six receptions for 42 yards.

The Jaguars cut offensive lineman Jack Anderson in a corresponding move. They claimed Anderson off waivers from the Colts on June 7.

Anderson has played 15 career games with three starts in his time with the Colts (2023), Giants (2022-23), Eagles (2021-22) and Bills (2021).

In 2023, he saw action in one game with Indianapolis.

Anderson was originally selected by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Texas Tech.