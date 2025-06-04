 Skip navigation
Jaguars sign WR Trenton Irwin, DE Dawuane Smoot

  
June 3, 2025

The Jaguars signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin and defensive end Dawuane Smoot, the team announced Tuesday.

Jacksonville waived wide receiver David White Jr.

Smoot entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2017, and he spent seven seasons in Jacksonville. He totaled 133 tackles, 64 quarterback hits, 23.5 sacks, five passes defensed and five forced fumbles in his time in Duval.

His 23.5 sacks rank 10th in team history.

In 2024, he signed with the Bills as a free agent. Smoot appeared in 11 games and recorded 16 tackles, four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks last season.

Irwin signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in 41 games for Cincinnati (2019-24) with 46 receptions for 601 yards and five touchdowns. Irwin also appeared in three postseason contests for the Bengals and caught two passes for 19 yards.