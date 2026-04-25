Jaguars take Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher with their first pick

The Jaguars traded their 2026 first-round pick as part of a package to move up to No. 2 overall to select Travis Hunter in 2025. They had a long wait to make their first pick of 2026.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen joked Thursday that he “waited a lot longer before,” referring to 2022 when he was offensive coordinator of the Rams. Los Angeles didn’t make its first pick until No. 104 overall, the next-to-last pick in the third round.

The Jaguars had only to wait until 56th overall this year.

They used the choice on Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher.

The Jaguars have only four players under contract at the position, with Brenton Strange, Quintin Morris and Hunter Long all scheduled for free agency in 2027. (Strange will return.)

Boerkircher, a one-year starter for the Aggies, was a Y tight end with 69 percent of snaps in line. He made a career-high 19 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns in his only season in College Station after transferring from Nebraska.

The Jaguars have 11 total picks, including four in the top 100.