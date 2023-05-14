 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jahmyr Gibbs: I really don’t care that people think Lions drafted me too early

  
Published May 14, 2023 05:35 AM

The Lions raised some eyebrows last month when they drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick.

Gibbs was a productive player at Alabama, but teams have gone away from using high draft picks on running backs in recent years and few predicted Gibbs would buck that trend before the Lions handed in their pick. That led to some criticism of the team’s decision-making process, but Gibbs said he was not paying any mind to those who felt that way.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, I really don’t care ,” Gibbs said, via Bob Wojnowski of the Detroit News. “It feels great to be a part of something special. Going up, moving forward, it’ll be fun to watch.”

Gibbs didn’t practice on Saturday because of an ankle injury , but there’s no thought that it’s a serious issue for the rookie. The Lions will be hoping that no other aches and pains get in the way of Gibbs’ ascent to a major role in their offense.