Jahmyr Gibbs out of practice with soft tissue injury

  
Published June 5, 2024 12:11 PM

The Lions have big plans for running back Jahmyr Gibbs this season, but they’re pushing the pause button for a moment on his preparation for the fall.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at a Wednesday press conference that Gibbs is not practicing with the team. The 2023 first-round pick is dealing with a soft tissue injury.

There’s no sense that the Lions believe the injury is a serious one, but those injuries can linger if not given proper rest and they’re at a point in the calendar where Gibbs won’t be missing much by taking some time off.

Running backs coach Scottie Montgomery recently said that the Lions are looking for Gibbs to “go to the next level” in the passing game during his second season. That process of getting him to that point will continue once he’s got a clean bill of health.