 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jahmyr Gibbs runs for 78-yard TD to give Lions a 14-0 lead

  
Published October 20, 2025 08:16 PM

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is chewing up the Buccaneers defense.

Gibbs has 10 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 54 yards.

He ran behind right guard Tate Ratledge and right tackle Penei Sewell for a 78-yard touchdown with 5:51 remaining until halftime, giving the Lions a 14-0 lead.

The drive took only four plays, with the Lions benefiting from a illegal contact penalty on cornerback Jacob Parrish on third-and-6.

The Lions have outgained the Bucs 266 to 41.

They could have a 17-0 lead but bypassed on a short field on fourth down and turned it over on downs at the Tampa Bay 15. Jared Goff lost a fumble on the Lions’ second possession.