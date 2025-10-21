Jahmyr Gibbs runs for 78-yard TD to give Lions a 14-0 lead
Published October 20, 2025 08:16 PM
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is chewing up the Buccaneers defense.
Gibbs has 10 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 54 yards.
He ran behind right guard Tate Ratledge and right tackle Penei Sewell for a 78-yard touchdown with 5:51 remaining until halftime, giving the Lions a 14-0 lead.
The drive took only four plays, with the Lions benefiting from a illegal contact penalty on cornerback Jacob Parrish on third-and-6.
The Lions have outgained the Bucs 266 to 41.
They could have a 17-0 lead but bypassed on a short field on fourth down and turned it over on downs at the Tampa Bay 15. Jared Goff lost a fumble on the Lions’ second possession.