Jaire Alexander inactive for Ravens on Sunday

Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander did not have an injury designation heading into Sunday’s game against the Browns, but he won’t be playing.

Given his lack of a designation, Alexander was an unexpected inclusion on the team’s inactive list when it was released 90 minutes ahead of the kickoff in Baltimore. Alexander dealt with a knee injury this summer and head coach John Harbaugh suggested that the lack of practice time impacted Alexander in a rough Week 1 against the Bills.

“Practice is important, especially at that position, for just being exactly right,” Harbaugh said on Wednesday, via the team’s website. “The main thing right now is just to get him right. He’s healthy enough, but we have to get him right so we can go out there and play like Jaire Alexander, which I fully expect him to do. We’ll just give him an opportunity to do that.”

T.J. Tampa is in line for more playing time with Alexander out. Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, and Keyon Martin are the other corners for Baltimore.