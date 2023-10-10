Jaire Alexander: Packers’ offense is young, so defense has to not give up any touchdowns

The Packers’ defense largely shut down the Raiders’ offense on Monday night, but it wasn’t enough in a 17-13 loss. And Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander says that as the offense deals with its growing paints, it’s on the defense to do more.

Alexander noted after the game that the Packers have a young and inexperienced offense and that the defense is going to have to be ready to win some low-scoring games.

“I think at this point it’s pretty obvious that the defense has to not give up any touchdowns,” Alexander said. “I think that’s the part of being self-critical of our defense because the offense is pretty young, and they’re still figuring out their mojo. So the defense, we’ve got to be the ones to score and stop them from scoring.”

The Packers’ defense gave up a 14-play, 62-yard touchdown drive and a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Otherwise the Raiders didn’t do much offensively (Las Vegas also scored on a field goal, but that happened after Jordan Love threw an interception deep in Packers territory), but those two drives were enough for the Raiders to win.

Realistically, the Packers need to get more out of their offense. But until they do, Alexander wants his teammates on the defense to look inward at what they can do better.