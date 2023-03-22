 Skip navigation
Jake Bailey says his grievance with the Patriots over his suspension has been resolved

  
Published March 22, 2023 05:20 AM
Late last season, the Patriots suspended punter Jake Bailey after a dispute about whether Bailey was ready to return to the field after an injury. That dispute became particularly contentious because Bailey had $2.115 million in guaranteed salary for 2023, and a suspension can void a player’s guarantees. Bailey filed a grievance to contest the suspension.

The result of that grievance has not been made public, but Bailey indicated today that it has been resolved to his satisfaction.

Bailey was released by the Patriots this month and signed with the Dolphins, and Bailey told reporters in Miami today that the grievance is over. Bailey declined to divulge any details of the grievance process, but he said there are no hard feelings and that he will not view playing against the Patriots as any different than playing against any other team.

Bailey was a Pro Bowler in 2020 but has struggled since then and was in the midst of his worst season when he was suspended at the end of 2022. He’ll now try to get back on track in a new setting.