Jake Browning to sign one-year deal with Buccaneers

  
Published March 11, 2026 04:31 PM

The Buccaneers are bringing in a new backup quarterback.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Jake Browning plans to sign with Tampa Bay on a one-year deal.

Browning, 29, had been with Cincinnati since 2021. His longest starting stint came in 2023 after Joe Burrow suffered a significant wrist injury. That season, Browning completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions, leading the Bengals to a 4-3 record in his seven starts.

Things did not go as well for Browning in 2025 after another Burrow injury, as he completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 771 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions, going 0-3 in his three starts. The Bengals traded for Joe Flacco, who started the rest of the way until Burrow returned.

Browning entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2019, sticking with the team through 2021.

He’ll now head down to Florida to back up Baker Mayfield.