Jake Ferguson “definitely wasn’t satisfied” with 2024 performance

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson came into the 2024 season off of a strong second year in the NFL, but he wasn’t able to build on it.

After posting 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, Ferguson managed 59 catches for 494 yards without reaching the end zone at all. Quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury impacted the passing game and Ferguson dealt with health issues of his own, but none of those things changed the way Ferguson felt about his year.

“I definitely wasn’t satisfied with how I played all last year. . . . My knee hurt, for sure,” Ferguson said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The concussion was weird. But I’ve said this before, if I’m on the field, I should be able to give it my all. I don’t think I’ve ever played a full season and not scored a touchdown. That was something that I came into this offseason really working on. Just trying to really dial in on those things.”

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer chalked it up to a “fluke” season and said that Ferguson’s physical condition and determination have been “noticeably different in a good way” this offseason. Keeping that up through the summer while avoiding injury should put the tight end on a path for a rebound in 2025.