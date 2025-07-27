Jake Ferguson signs four-year extension with Cowboys

Micah Parsons is still waiting for a new contract in Dallas, but one of his teammates landed an extension on Sunday.

The Cowboys announced that they have signed tight end Jake Ferguson to a four-year extension. It’s a $52 million deal with $30 million in guaranteed money.

Ferguson was in the final year of the rookie deal he signed after being drafted in the fourth round in 2022. The move clears $1.8 million in salary cap space for the Cowboys in 2025.

Ferguson missed three games last season and posted 59 catches for 494 yards. He was healthy for the entire 2023 campaign and caught 71 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns.