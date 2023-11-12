Jake Ferguson’s third TD in three weeks gives Cowboys 14-0 lead

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has three touchdowns in three weeks after not seeing many opportunities the first six weeks. On Sunday, Ferguson caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott.

It has the Cowboys on top 14-0.

Dallas beat the Giants 40-0 on opening day, so they have outscored the Giants 54-0 in five-plus quarters.

The Giants, though, had a chance to score after nickel back Cor’Dale Flott picked Prescott and returned 21 yards to the Dallas 12. The Giants couldn’t convert, though, with Saquon Barkley stopped for no gain by DeMarcus Lawrence on fourth-and-two from the Dallas 4 on a run up the middle.

The Cowboys then drove 96 yards in eight plays for the two-score lead.