Jakeem Grant to participate in Eagles’ rookie minicamp as he seeks a comeback

  
Published May 2, 2024 10:05 PM

Returner Jakeem Grant will attend the Eagles’ rookie minicamp as he attempts a comeback, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Grant, 31, has not played since Week 17 of the 2021 season, tearing his Achilles in 2022 and rupturing a patella tendon in 2023.

Grant earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and was named second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. He has four punt returns for touchdowns and two kickoff returns for touchdowns, with a career 24.5-yard kickoff return average and a 10.3-yard punt return average.

He also has 100 receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns in his career, along with 17 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Grant has played for the Dolphins and the Bears since Miami made him a sixth-round pick in 2016, and he was on the Bears’ injured reserve list the past two seasons.