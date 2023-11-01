Jalen Carter a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

Eagles rookie Jalen Carter was a full participant on Wednesday’s practice report.

The Eagles held a walk-through instead of practicing, but it still is encouraging news for the team ahead of its NFC East showdown against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Carter played only 17 snaps against the Commanders after injuring his back.

The No. 9 overall pick has 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits but missed the Jets game with an ankle injury and played less than half of Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder), tight end Grant Calcaterra (concussion) and running back Boston Scott (personal) did not practice Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis (hamstring), offensive guard Cam Jurgens (foot), offensive guard Sua Opeta (hip), tight end Jack Stoll (ankle) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (shoulder) were limited.