Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jalen Carter struggles with position drills at Pro Day

  
Published March 15, 2023 11:00 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230306
March 6, 2023 09:06 AM
From the Jalen Carter legal situation to prospects who made a big impression at the Scouting Combine, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name the biggest takeaways after last week in Indy.

It doesn’t look like former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter helped his draft stock at the team’s Pro Day workout on Wednesday.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com reports that Carter opted not to run the 40-yard dash or do any work other than position drills ahead of the workout. Carter did not complete that workout because he was cramping, however.

Carter also weighed in nine pounds heavier than he did at the Scouting Combine a couple of weeks ago. He did not do any drills or physical tests in Indianapolis.

Carter’s stay at the Combine was broken up by a trip back to Athens, Georgia to be booked on misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving related to his alleged participation in events leading up to the car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in January. Carter said in a statement that he expects to be fully exonerated .