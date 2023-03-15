Jalen Carter struggles with position drills at Pro Day

It doesn’t look like former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter helped his draft stock at the team’s Pro Day workout on Wednesday.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com reports that Carter opted not to run the 40-yard dash or do any work other than position drills ahead of the workout. Carter did not complete that workout because he was cramping, however.

Carter also weighed in nine pounds heavier than he did at the Scouting Combine a couple of weeks ago. He did not do any drills or physical tests in Indianapolis.

Carter’s stay at the Combine was broken up by a trip back to Athens, Georgia to be booked on misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving related to his alleged participation in events leading up to the car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in January. Carter said in a statement that he expects to be fully exonerated .