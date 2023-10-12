Jalen Carter misses practice with ankle injury

Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter has gotten off to a strong start in the NFL, but an injury could hinder his ability to build on it against the Jets this weekend.

Carter did not practice on Thursday because of an ankle injury. He was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday.

Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) and safety Justin Evans (knee) also missed practice. Both players were also out on Wednesday and Friday will bring a final practice ahead of the team’s injury designations.

Safety Sydney Brown (hamstring), linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot), tight end Jack Stoll (shoulder), and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) were all limited participants. Dean will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play against the Jets.

