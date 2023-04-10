 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Carter slated to visit Raiders, Seahawks

  
Published April 10, 2023 02:46 AM
nbc_pft_raidersdraftpredictions_230404
April 4, 2023 09:31 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why they could see the Raiders grabbing a QB to train behind Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as upgrading a number of positions.

Word has been that former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will limit his pre-draft visits to teams selecting in the Top 10 and he is set to see a couple of those teams in the near future.

In this week’s Football Morning in America, Peter King reports that Carter will visit with the Raiders and Seahawks in the coming days. Carter has already met with the Bears and Eagles.

There was a report late last month that the Raiders, who pick seventh, would not consider Carter because of the criminal charges he faced in connection with a car crash that killed a former Georgia teammate and a member of the school’s football staff. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels denied that was the case, however, and the meeting suggests that the Raiders are still open to all possibilities.

The Seahawks have the fifth and 20th picks in the first round this year.