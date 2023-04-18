Jalen Carter to visit Falcons Tuesday

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter has limited his pre-draft visits to teams selecting in the top 10 and he’ll check another one of those clubs off his list on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Carter will visit with the Falcons. The visit means Carter will have met with the six teams set to pick from 5-10 next week.

The Falcons have the eighth pick and Carter would only have to make a short trip from his college home of Athens, Georgia to join the team, but the feeling around the league appears to be that he’s going to be off the board before that point in the draft.

Oddsmakers have the Seahawks, who pick fifth, as the most likely landing spot and Peter King reported in Football Morning in America that many team officials share that belief . Carter is set to be in Kansas City to find out where he will begin his NFL career.