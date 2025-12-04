Jalen Carter week-to-week after undergoing procedure on both shoulders

The Eagles likely will not have one of their top defensive players when they face the Chargers on Monday night, but he could return sooner than later.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports defensive tackle Jalen Carter underwent a procedure earlier this week to repair both of his shoulders. Carter is now undergoing treatment and is considered week-to-week. At least for now, the team is not considering placing him on injured reserve.

The plan is for Carter to be as close to 100 percent as possible for the postseason.

Multiple reporters on the Eagles beat note that Carter was not playing to his usual level during Philadelphia’s loss to Chicago on Black Friday and alluded to an injury situation postgame.

“That’s my problem to deal with,” Carter said, via EJ Smith of PHLY Sports. “I’m not finna tell everybody what I’m going through.”

The No. 9 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Carter has registered 32 total tackles with four tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and 2.0 sacks in 10 games so far in 2025.