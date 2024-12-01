Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert get the Eagles on the board

The Eagles punted the first four times they had the ball on Sunday afternoon, but the last of them turned out to be the springboard they needed for their first points of the game.

Braden Mann’s punt was downed at the Ravens’ 1-yard-line and the Eagles got it back on Baltimore’s side of the field after a three-and-out. Runs by Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts and passes to Jahan Dotson and A.J. Brown set them up on the 17-yard line.

The threat of another Hurts run helped open things up for a touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert and the Eagles cut the Ravens’ lead to 9-7 with over eight minutes to play in the first half.

Hurts is 5-of-9 for 51 yards and Barkley has eight carries for 35 yards as the Eagles try to become the second NFC team to beat Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.