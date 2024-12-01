 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert get the Eagles on the board

  
Published December 1, 2024 05:31 PM

The Eagles punted the first four times they had the ball on Sunday afternoon, but the last of them turned out to be the springboard they needed for their first points of the game.

Braden Mann’s punt was downed at the Ravens’ 1-yard-line and the Eagles got it back on Baltimore’s side of the field after a three-and-out. Runs by Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts and passes to Jahan Dotson and A.J. Brown set them up on the 17-yard line.

The threat of another Hurts run helped open things up for a touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert and the Eagles cut the Ravens’ lead to 9-7 with over eight minutes to play in the first half.

Hurts is 5-of-9 for 51 yards and Barkley has eight carries for 35 yards as the Eagles try to become the second NFC team to beat Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.