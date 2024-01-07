Jalen Hurts dings finger; Giants up 10-0

The first half of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium is not going the way the Eagles would have drawn it up.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown left in the first quarter with a knee injury and quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his right middle finger in the second quarter when he made contact with Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke’s hand on a pass. Hurts went into the sideline medical tent to be checked out and remains in the game with extra protection on the finger.

Hurts’ injury came on a failed fourth down and the Giants went on to score a touchdown — with Tyrod Taylor back at quarterback — on the ensuing drive. That stretched their lead to 10-0 in the second quarter.

The Eagles need a win and a Cowboys loss to take the NFC East. The Commanders are doing their part against Dallas, but the Eagles aren’t holding up their end.