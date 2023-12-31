Jalen Hurts hits Julio Jones for TD, Eagles up 7-3
Published December 31, 2023 01:30 PM
The Eagles are on the board against the Cardinals.
After punting to open the game, the Eagles put together a nine-play, 75-yard drive to take a 7-3 lead at home. Jalen Hurts floated a pass to wide receiver Julio Jones for a 12-yard touchdown to get Philly its first points of the day.
It is Jones’ second touchdown catch since signing with the Eagles earlier this year. Hurts is 5-of-5- for 56 yards, including a 23-yarder to Dallas Goedert to help set up the score.
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals got the ball to the 3-yard-line on their first drive, but settled for a field goal after a sack by Milton Williams.