Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jalen Hurts: I’ve felt better, but I have to get it done

  
Published January 25, 2023 10:52 AM
nbc_bfa_eaglesgiants_230123
January 23, 2023 04:46 PM
After a 38-7 win over the Giants, Michael Smith and Michael Holley believe that Philadelphia has solidified itself as serious title contenders and break down why they can handle San Francisco.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looked closer to himself in the divisional round of the playoffs than he did in his Week 18 return from a sprained right shoulder, but he’s not all the way back from that injury.

Hurts conceded that point during a Wednesday press conference before adding that still feeling the effects of the injury was of no consequence given the magnitude of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

“I’ve felt better , but it doesn’t really matter. Gotta get it done,” Hurts said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

Hurts threw two touchdowns and ran for another against the Giants, so he was able to remain productive in spite of any lingering shoulder issues. The Eagles will be looking for more of the same as they make their bid for the Super Bowl this weekend.