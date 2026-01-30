 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in 'unexpected' move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter's relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Jalen Hurts replaces Matthew Stafford in the Pro Bowl

  
There was plenty of grumbling about the Eagles offense over the course of the 2025 season, but it will wind up with quarterback Jalen Hurts as a Pro Bowler.

Hurts was added to the NFC roster on Friday. He replaces Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Dak Prescott of the Cowboys and Sam Darnold of the Seahawks were the other original quarterback selections, but Jared Goff of the Lions replaced Darnold after Seattle advanced to the Super Bowl.

Hurts was 294-of-454 for 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 regular season starts. He also ran for 421 yards and eight touchdowns.

Once Hurts is done with the Pro Bowl festivities, he will turn his attention back toward preparing for his first season with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Mannion will be the Eagles’ fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons.