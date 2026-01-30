Jalen Hurts replaces Matthew Stafford in the Pro Bowl

There was plenty of grumbling about the Eagles offense over the course of the 2025 season, but it will wind up with quarterback Jalen Hurts as a Pro Bowler.

Hurts was added to the NFC roster on Friday. He replaces Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Dak Prescott of the Cowboys and Sam Darnold of the Seahawks were the other original quarterback selections, but Jared Goff of the Lions replaced Darnold after Seattle advanced to the Super Bowl.

Hurts was 294-of-454 for 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 regular season starts. He also ran for 421 yards and eight touchdowns.

Once Hurts is done with the Pro Bowl festivities, he will turn his attention back toward preparing for his first season with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Mannion will be the Eagles’ fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons.