Jalen Hurts runs for three TDs, Eagles beat Bengals 37-17

The Eagles got three touchdowns from quarterback Jalen Hurts and they now have a three-game winning streak as a result.

Hurts scored on a pair of tush pushes from the 1-yard-line and had a seven-yard scramble into the end zone as the Eagles went from trailing the Bengals 10-3 in the first half to a 37-17 win. They scored on five straight possessions after a second quarter punt and leave Cincinnati with a 5-2 record on the season.

Hurts also hit DeVonta Smith with a 45-yard bomb for a score and the Eagles offense clicked in all phases of the game. Saquon Barkley had 22 carries for 108 yards, Smith had six catches and fellow wideout A.J. Brown had five against a Bengals secondary that struggled against the talented duo throughout the second half.

Joe Burrow got the Bengals off to a strong start with a pair of long scoring drives and the game was 17-17 after Chase Brown’s touchdown run in the third quarter, but they failed to convert a fourth down and then turned the ball over on back-to-back drives to kill any hopes of pulling out a win. Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson got an interception after cornerback Isaiah Rodgers broke up a pass intended for Ja’Marr Chase, linebacker Zack Baun knocked the ball away from tight end Mike Gesicki for a fumble that was recovered by Nakobe Dean and rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean stopped Chase cold to force the turnover on downs.

The loss drops the Bengals to 3-5 and leaves them with little margin for error as they try to make it to the postseason. They’ll be home for the Raiders next weekend and will need a win in that one before heading on the road for the Ravens and Chargers ahead of their Week 12 bye.

The Eagles, who will be in first place if the Commanders lose to the Bears on Sunday, will try to keep the win streak going against the Jaguars at home next week.