Jalen Hurts scores second rushing TD as Eagles tie Cowboys 14-14

Forget Saquon Barkley.

The Cowboys don’t have an answer for Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles quarterback is 6-for-6 passing for 31 yards, and he has run for 43 yards on five carries. Hurts scored his second touchdown on an 8-yard scramble.

His first touchdown was a 4-yard scramble.

The Cowboys, without Micah Parsons, are not getting pressure on Hurts. They also are not stopping the run with Kenny Clark in the middle of the line.

Barkley has eight carries for 35 yards and Will Shipley three for 26.

The Eagles have 135 yards, with 104 coming on the ground.