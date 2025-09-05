 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts scores second rushing TD as Eagles tie Cowboys 14-14

  
Published September 4, 2025 09:16 PM

Forget Saquon Barkley.

The Cowboys don’t have an answer for Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles quarterback is 6-for-6 passing for 31 yards, and he has run for 43 yards on five carries. Hurts scored his second touchdown on an 8-yard scramble.

His first touchdown was a 4-yard scramble.

The Cowboys, without Micah Parsons, are not getting pressure on Hurts. They also are not stopping the run with Kenny Clark in the middle of the line.

Barkley has eight carries for 35 yards and Will Shipley three for 26.

The Eagles have 135 yards, with 104 coming on the ground.