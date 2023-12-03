Jalen Hurts goes to locker room for concussion evaluation

The Eagles have a lot of work to do if they’re going to come back to win for the fifth straight game and it looks like they’ll have to do it without quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts went to the sideline medical tent after a six-yard run in the third quarter of their game against the 49ers. After being evaluated for several minutes, Hurts went to the locker room with members of the team’s medical staff.

The team announced a short time later that Hurts is being evaluated for a concussion.

Marcus Mariota will take over once the Eagles get the ball back, but the game could be out of reach by that point.

Deebo Samuel’s second touchdown of the day put the 49ers up 28-13 and they are driving again on their first possession of the fourth quarter.