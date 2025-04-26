Jalen Milroe’s simple message to those who passed on him: “Belt to ass”

At a time when most of the discussion focuses on the impact that a draft-day slide will have on Shedeur Sanders, there’s another quarterback who has secured significant motivation from slipping down the board.

After he was drafted by the Seahawks late in round three, quarterback Jalen Milroe was asked if he has a message to the teams that passed on him. Milroe had three words to offer: “Belt to ass.”

Of course, the Seahawks passed on Milroe multiple times before picking him. He’s nevertheless thrilled that they picked him.

"[I]t’s all about that right spot and I know I’m in the right spot moving forward,” Milroe said. “I know this community of people that believe in me, that’s all in on me. I felt that from the jump when I visited Seattle . . . and being around the coaching staff. It’s great vibes so I just enjoyed my whole journey while I was there.”

Although G.M. John Schneider said Milroe wasn’t their highest-rated quarterback but “damn close” to it, Milroe got the impression that he was their top guy.

“The Seahawks knew I was the best quarterback in the draft,” Milroe said. “They emphasized that. And then also with them getting to know me, it’s the mentality. One-on-one at the facility and just talking ball as well. We just took it as an opportunity to get to know me, how I view ’s and Os, what drives me, all the process that comes with preparation. All those different things I was able to talk to everyone on the staff about that.”

He feels that the organization has faith in him. And he believes it will fuel him.

“Number one, words of affirmation,” Milroe said. “Number two, the belief system of everyone there. That’s all it takes. You walk differently, you play differently [when] you have an army behind you. And that’s what I have. I’m super excited about it just knowing that I’m going into a culture that’s wanting to win, that’s wanting to achieve great things and I’m going to bring that as a rookie and throughout my whole time in Seattle.”

That’s great news for the Seahawks. Well, for most of the Seahawks. Based on Milroe’s comments, current starter Sam Darnold might be wondering whether he has much of an army behind him.