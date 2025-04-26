John Schneider: Jalen Milroe was “damn close” to Seattle’s highest-rated QB

The Seahawks surprised many by taking a quarterback in round three. They surprised most by taking Jalen Milroe over Shedeur Sanders.

During a press conference after the second night of the draft, Seattle G.M. John Schneider was asked whether Milroe was the Seahawks’ highest-rated quarterback.

“No, I don’t think he was actually, no,” Schneider said. “But it was damn close. He’s a unique, special, special kid, special athlete, special kid, special young man, athlete. We’re going to develop him as a quarterback. With that, he’s going to add something special as we go.”

Schneider raved about his in-game speed, which was measured at 21.2 miles per hour. And he has other qualities that point to NFL success as a quarterback.

“He’s a William Campbell Award — Academic Heisman Award — winner,” Schneider said. “Has had four different offensive coordinators. Works his tail off. Mom, former Navy. Dad is a Marine. He came in on a visit, had a really great visit. He was in a spot and he just kept coming. He was there by himself.”

His arrival will make things very interesting in Seattle. Their contract with Sam Darnold is a year-to-year arrangement. Whenever the Seahawks believe Milroe is ready to go, Darnold will be gone and Milroe will be the team’s next potential franchise quarterback.

The last one arrived 13 years ago, in round three. This year, the team’s third-round pick could become the next Seattle superstar.