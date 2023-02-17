 Skip navigation
Jalen Ramsey tweets, then deletes, that he could “maybe” get traded by the Rams

  
Published February 17, 2023 09:27 AM
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey understands that he could get traded, but he’d rather not talk about that possibility publicly.

At least, that appears to be the case after Ramsey tweeted that he could “maybe” get traded, but then deleted the tweet.

Responding to a tweet suggesting that the Rams might cut Ramsey, he tweeted, “I can PROMISE you, I won’t get cut . . . now trade? Maybe lol.”

But Ramsey then deleted that tweet and posted another one saying, “100% chance I WONT get cut . . . God bless tho.”

Cutting Ramsey wouldn’t do much for the Rams’ salary cap, as it would only save them $600,000 in cap space this season because of the way Ramsey’s contract is structured. But trading him to acquire some draft picks could make sense for a Rams team that seems to be reconsidering its “F--- them picks” mindset after a disappointing 2022.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff didn’t rule out the possibility that Ramsey could be headed elsewhere, and Ramsey himself acknowledged after the final game of the season that it could have been his last as a Ram . A trade could be the best move for both sides.