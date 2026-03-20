Jalen Tolbert: Dolphins offered me the best opportunity to play larger role

When the Dolphins signed Jalen Tolbert last week, he was in line to complement Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver but those plans changed this week.

Waddle was shipped to the Broncos in a trade that continued a major overhaul of the roster in Miami by new General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. The move left Tolbert, fellow new arrival Tutu Atwell and Malik Washington at the top of the receiver depth chart for the Dolphins.

The makeup of that group hasn’t led to a lot of positive feelings about the team’s outlook for the fall, but Tolbert said he already saw joining the Dolphins as a chance to expand his offensive role and it has only gotten bigger in the last few days.

“Obviously, all we ever can ask for is opportunity,” Tolbert said, via Ryan Mackey of WPLG. “I felt like this was the best opportunity and I’m excited about it.”

Tolbert only had 18 catches with the Cowboys last season, but he should have a good chance at picking up a lot more touches in his current situation.