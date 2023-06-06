 Skip navigation
Jamal Adams isn’t practicing, but the Seahawks are happy to have him back

  
Published June 6, 2023 06:25 PM
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has spent the offseason rehabbing his torn quadriceps back home in Texas. He is in Seattle this week for the mandatory minicamp, though he’s not practicing.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who is rehabbing an ACL injury in Texas, also was on the sideline with his teammates for the first time this offseason.

The team does not have a timetable for the return of either player, though Adams’ injury happened in the 2022 season opener while Brooks’ injury occurred Jan. 1. Brooks likely will miss the start of the season.

Adams surely is pointing to the season opener, if not sooner.

The Seahawks missed him last season. They need him this season.

Having ‘Mal back has been awesome,” safety Quandre Diggs said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “It’s different when [No.] 33 is out there, just the energy is a contagious thing that he brings. It’s one of those things that I can’t wait until he’s back out there playing, because it’s going to be fun. I know he’s got big goals, which he should. I’m excited to line up next to him and go back to work.”

The Seahawks traded two first-round picks to the Jets in 2020 for Adams and then signed him to a four-year contract extension averaging $17.5 million a year a few months later. Adams has played only 13 games, missing 21, the past two seasons since signing the deal.

Adams counts $18.11 million against the salary cap this season and has no guaranteed money left after this season. So, this is an important season for Adams to show he’s still one of the league’s top safeties.