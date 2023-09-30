Jamal Adams, Riq Woolen have no designation for Monday Night Football

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has not played since the 2022 season opener. He tore his quadriceps tendon on the 15th play of the Sept. 12, 2022, game against the Broncos.

More than a year later, Adams is ready to return.

Adams is off the injury report and will make his 2023 debut Monday night against the Giants.

The Seahawks also will see the return of cornerback Riq Woolen, who played only 11 plays in Week 2 and missed last week’s game with a chest injury. He also is off the injury report.

It means for the first time, the Seahawks will have Adams, Woolen and first-round pick Devon Witherspoon on the field together.

“We’ve had this image of what it could be and how we could play,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said this week. “I’m not setting expectations off the charts here. I want our guys to get out there and play and come back and help their team. That’s all I’m asking of them. It is exciting.’’

The Seahawks ruled out cornerback Artie Burns (hamstring) and cornerback Tre Brown (concussion). Offensive tackle Charles Cross (toe) and cornerback Cody Bryant (toe) are doubtful.

Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (hip), linebacker Derick Hall (knee), tight end Noah Fant (knee), center Evan Brown (quadriceps) and tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) are questionable.