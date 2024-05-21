 Skip navigation
Jamal Adams visiting Ravens Tuesday

  
Published May 21, 2024 10:29 AM

The Ravens are set to spend some time with a veteran free agent safety on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jamal Adams will be visiting with the Ravens. It’s the first reported visit for Adams since he was released by the Seahawks early in the offseason.

Adams was limited to 10 games over the past two seasons because of injuries and his play slipped from the All-Pro levels he reached with the Jets before being traded to Seattle ahead of the injuries. That didn’t mesh with the size of his contract, but the Ravens may be hoping that he can rebound in new surroundings at a more affordable cost.

That was not the case the last time they signed a former Seahawks safety as Earl Thomas’s stint with the team ended acrimoniously after one season.

The Ravens currently have Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams at the top of their safety depth chart, but they are short on experienced depth after Geno Stone moved on in free agency.