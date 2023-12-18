Jamal Agnew 65-yard touchdown gets Jacksonville on the board in third quarter

Jaguars receiver/return specialist Jamal Agnew hadn’t played since the blowout loss to the 49ers on Nov. 12.

But he’s back for the club’s Sunday night matchup against the Ravens and just scored Jacksonville’s first points of the night to make the score 10-7, Baltimore.

After forcing a Ravens punt to begin the half, the Jaguars started their drive on their own 12-yard line. A play after moving the chains on third-and-2 with an 11-yard pass to Evan Ingram, quarterback Trevor Lawrence dropped back and fired a deep strike to an open Agnew deep down the left side.

Agnew caught it 35 yards down the field and ran the rest of the way for a 65-yard score. As noted on the NBC broadcast, it was the longest pass of Lawrence’s young career.

The Jaguars have done a good job of moving the ball against Baltimore, but the club hadn’t scored until that moment.

Notably, Ravens safety Marcus Williams is questionable to return with a groin injury.