Ja’Marr Chase has franchise-record 15 catches for 192 yards, three TDs

Ja’Marr Chase recently said he’s always open. On Sunday, he proved it.

The Bengals receiver has set a franchise record with 15 catches, two more than Carl Pickens had in a game against the Steelers in 1998. Chase broke the record on his third touchdown catch.

He has touchdowns of 2, 63 and 3 yards.

It’s the second time in his career with three touchdowns.

He has 192 yards.

The Bengals lead 31-20 and are driving for more.