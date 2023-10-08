Ja’Marr Chase has franchise-record 15 catches for 192 yards, three TDs
Published October 8, 2023 06:45 PM
Ja’Marr Chase recently said he’s always open. On Sunday, he proved it.
The Bengals receiver has set a franchise record with 15 catches, two more than Carl Pickens had in a game against the Steelers in 1998. Chase broke the record on his third touchdown catch.
He has touchdowns of 2, 63 and 3 yards.
It’s the second time in his career with three touchdowns.
He has 192 yards.
The Bengals lead 31-20 and are driving for more.