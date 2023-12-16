Ja’Marr Chase heads to locker room with shoulder injury

The Bengals have an injury concern with one of their best offensive players but were still able to tie the game at 24-24 with 39 seconds left.

Ja’Marr Chase headed to the locker room late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Vikings. He’s been announced as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

The NFL Network broadcast showed Chase walking off the sideline for further examination.

Meanwhile, Tee Higgins made an outstanding catch to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

On second-and-10 from the Minnesota 21, quarterback Jake Browning fired a jump ball to Higgins deep down the right sideline. Higgins caught it, pivoted, and extended the ball over the goal line to make one of the best touchdown catches of the season.

Evan McPherson tied the game with the extra point sailing through the uprights.

UPDATE 4:07 p.m. ET: Chase has been downgraded to out with his shoulder injury.