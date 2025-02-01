 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ja’Marr Chase: I’m not a Kansas City fan, I’m hoping Saquon Barkley rushes for 200 yards

  
Published February 1, 2025 08:53 AM

The Chiefs’ AFC rivals are getting sick of seeing them win the Super Bowl.

Echoing comments from Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said at the Pro Bowl Games that he doesn’t like Kansas City and wants to see Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley running all over the Chiefs’ defense in Super Bowl LIX.

“Everyone knows I’m not a KC fan, so I’m hoping Saquon rushes for like 200 in this game,” Chase said on ESPN.

The Chiefs’ last postseason loss came three years ago, when Chase and the Bengals beat them in the AFC Championship Game. Chase thinks it’s time for someone else to join the Bengals in the exclusive group of teams that have beaten Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.