Ja’Marr Chase: I’m not a Kansas City fan, I’m hoping Saquon Barkley rushes for 200 yards

The Chiefs’ AFC rivals are getting sick of seeing them win the Super Bowl.

Echoing comments from Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said at the Pro Bowl Games that he doesn’t like Kansas City and wants to see Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley running all over the Chiefs’ defense in Super Bowl LIX.

“Everyone knows I’m not a KC fan, so I’m hoping Saquon rushes for like 200 in this game,” Chase said on ESPN.

The Chiefs’ last postseason loss came three years ago, when Chase and the Bengals beat them in the AFC Championship Game. Chase thinks it’s time for someone else to join the Bengals in the exclusive group of teams that have beaten Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.