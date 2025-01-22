 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey eager to see someone beat the Chiefs in the playoffs

  
Published January 22, 2025 04:14 AM

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and his team were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, but he still has a rooting interest: Whoever plays the Chiefs.

Humphrey went on social media to say that he’s hoping that either the Bills beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, or the NFC team beats the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

“I have no reason of saying this other than being a hater. The Bills or whatever NFC team gotta beat the Chiefs. We can’t let them keep getting away with this,” Humphrey wrote.

Humphrey is expressing what seems to be a popular sentiment among NFL fans: The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a row, and a lot of fans don’t want to see them win three. Humphrey calls himself a Chiefs hater, and he has a lot of company on that front.