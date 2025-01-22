Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey eager to see someone beat the Chiefs in the playoffs

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and his team were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, but he still has a rooting interest: Whoever plays the Chiefs.

Humphrey went on social media to say that he’s hoping that either the Bills beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, or the NFC team beats the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

“I have no reason of saying this other than being a hater. The Bills or whatever NFC team gotta beat the Chiefs. We can’t let them keep getting away with this,” Humphrey wrote.

Humphrey is expressing what seems to be a popular sentiment among NFL fans: The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a row, and a lot of fans don’t want to see them win three. Humphrey calls himself a Chiefs hater, and he has a lot of company on that front.