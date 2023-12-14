Ja’Marr Chase, Jake Browning are off injury report, expected to play vs. Vikings

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters he was “100 percent” playing against the Vikings, despite dealing with an ankle injury this week.

Now that’s been reflected in Cincinnati’s game statuses.

Chase is officially off the report and is expected to play on Saturday afternoon. Chase was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday and limited on Wednesday. But he was full for Thursday’s session.

Quarterback Jake Browning (right forearm) also has no game status after he was listed with the injury this week. However, it didn’t limit him in practice as he was listed as full on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Receiver Tyler Boyd (foot/ankle) and cornerback DJ Turner (ankle) were also upgraded to full participants on Thursday. Boyd, Turner, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder), and tight end Mitchell Wilcox (knee) are all expected to play.

Only linebacker Joe Bachie (oblique) is questionable. He was limited on Thursday after not participating on Tuesday and Wednesday.